LOCKWOOD, Mont. - A semi-truck driver was allegedly driving the wrong way on I-90 near Lockwood Monday night.

MHP told Montana Right Now the semi was going eastbound in the westbound lane at around 9:40 p.m., prompting law enforcement to partially shut down the westbound side of the interstate temporarily.

The driver was stopped at Johnson Lane near Lockwood and was arrested.

MHP said the arrest was not for a DUI.

The portion of I-90 reopened around 11 p.m.

No one was injured.