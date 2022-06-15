BILLINGS, Mont. - People affected by the flooding in Yellowstone National Park are being offered a place to store their things.

U-Haul announced they are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage at two facilities near the park.

“As our neighbors deal with this disaster and seek help with the recovery process, we want to provide them with a clean, dry place to store their possessions,” stated Doug McIntier, U-Haul Area District Vice President who oversees operations in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. “These floods have left behind destruction. Those in need can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings at no cost for one month.”

If you want more information on the U-Haul disaster relief program or need to arrange for storage, you can contact the closest participating facility: