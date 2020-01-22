Selena Not Afraid's death being criminally investigated

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. -- The Big Horn County Attorney's Office is requesting all evidence be handed over from the County Sheriff's Office in the case of Selena Not Afraid.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reported there was no foul play involved after they found Selena's body, but the Big Horn County Attorney's office announced this week they are treating her case as a criminal investigation.

Big Horn County Attorney, Jay Harris, says he will use the investigative subpoena process under Montana law to get all materials from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office. This could potentially lead to criminal charges if it's determined someone is involved in Selena's death. The attorney's office further states they will not call Selena's death as reflecting foul play or not foul play until all evidence is reviewed. They advise the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office to not make any public comments without consulting the county attorney. The Attorney's Office says no persons involved in Selena's disappearance this month have immunity from the state of Montana.