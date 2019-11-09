A segment of the Berlin Wall arrived at the White House Saturday along with a message for Donald Trump.

The wall was delivered by the "Open Society", as part of its "Wall Against Walls" initiative, on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

A letter written on the side of the wall said it is meant to commemorate the United States' dedication to building a world without walls.

"Open Society" representatives denied that the project was specifically targeting President Trump's plans to build a border wall between Mexico and the US.

The Secret Service did not allow the group to leave the wall at the White House.

"Open Society" said they would drive it around the city, allowing people to read the letter and take photos.