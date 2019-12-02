KULR (Billings)- A bus-jacking turned joy ride.

Dramatic footage released by the City Attorneys office following the theft of a MET transit bus.

Video shows what appears to be just a normal bus passenger move from the back rows, to the front, and eventually right into the driver seat of the $400,000 vehicle.

Thanks to GPS technology installed inside the bus, MET transit employees were able to track the bus the entire time Deavonta Kwame Belton was behind the wheel.

Unfortunately for Belton, police were notified immediately, giving law enforcement enough time to stop the bus and move in.

Court documents go on to say that Belton made sporadic movements in the bus, but ultimately showed the responding deputy his hands. As you can see from the surveillance video above, a second responding deputy has a service weapon drawn. However, it was not fired.

Belton was also heard speaking nonsensical things during the ride and arrest.

The affidavit mentions a small gold pipe commonly used to ingest dangerous drugs was located during booking at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The bus was stolen from the station located 220 North 25th St. in Billings at approximately 12 p.m. on November 21st. Responding deputies were able to stop the bus on Bench Blvd. and Airport Rd. shortly after, at approximately 12:20.

The two passengers in the bus were frightened, but unharmed.

Devonta Kwame Belton has since been charged with a Felony and three Misdemanors. They include Theft, two counts of Unlawful Restraint and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Belton's arraignment is set for Wednesday, December 4th at 10 a.m. at the Yellowstone County District Court.