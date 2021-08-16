Police lights - Vault photo

BILLINGS - The westbound lane of Zoo Drive, from Gabel to Shiloh and the northbound lane from Shiloh to Hesper have been closed due to a serious injury accident.

According to a Tweet from the Billings Police Department, police arrived on scene at approximately 9:22 p.m. at the roundabout at Shiloh Road and Zoo Drive.

In a Tweet, BPD asks everyone to avoid the area.

