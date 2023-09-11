BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail from Rimrock Road to Highway 3 in Billings will be closing for annual maintenance Wednesday, Sept. 13.
A release from Billings Public Works said detours will be set up and drivers should take different routes.
