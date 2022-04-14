Section of HWY 3 closed in Billings due to injury accident
Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Transportation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Highway 3 is closed between North 27th and Zimmerman Thursday due to an injury accident.

The Billings Police Department posted on Twitter officers and emergency medical crews are at the scene of the incident.

The public is asked to avoid the area and to seek a different route at this time.

