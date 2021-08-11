UPDATE: AUG. 12 AT 2:19 P.M.
Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, North Tongue River Road and the St. Labre Indian Academy Campus, as well as the communities of Lame Deer, Ashland, Muddy Cluster and Rosebud Cut Across have all been evacuated.
The Richard Spring Fire is estimated to be 165,424 acres in size and is at 0% containment. The Lame Deer Fire is estimated at 3,884 acres in size and is also at 0% containment.
An update from the Bureau of Land Management states that 12-18 secondary structures have been lost in the fires.
Fire managers are working to organize public meetings for the Lame Deer and Colstrip communities that will be held soon.
Highway 212 between Crow Agency and Broadus remains closed to non-residential traffic. However, Highway 39 is still open, but travelers are advised that it could be closed due to changing conditions.
Evacuation centers are set up at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby, the Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency and at Broadus Elementary School. The Colstrip Saddle Club is taking in horses.
For the safety of fire crews, you are asked to avoid travel near the fire areas and to be aware of loose cattle.
Fire behavior is expected to sustain or increase, due to winds and low humidity. Additional firefighting resources have been requested.
For more information or to stay updated on the fires, you can visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7794/, email 2021.RichardSpring@firenet.gov, or call public information at (406) 426-9131.
UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 3:25 P.M.
The Richard Springs Fire has crossed Highway 212 in Big Horn County near Muddy Cluster, the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said.
RCSO said in a Facebook post Highway 212 is closed, and traffic to and from Lame Deer is rerouted through Highway 39.
UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 11:11 A.M.
The Richard Spring Fire near Colstrip is now 15-percent contained, according to Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Rosebud County DES said in a Facebook post the fire is tapping along Highway 212, but it has not crossed over the highway. It did cross the Tongue River twice Tuesday night.
A Type 2 Incident Team will take over fire operations, giving resources a break.
Cooler temperatures are forecasted in the area Wednesday with 18 to 25-mile-per-hour winds blowing in from the north-northeast and northwest.
Highway 39 is open to restricted travel, but it may close again at any moment. Highway 212 is open only to local traffic--through traffic is not allowed currently.
Evacuations remain in place for residents of Ashland, North Tongue River Road, Highway 212, Rabbit Town, St. Labre Campus, Amish Community. There are pre-evacuation warnings in place along Rosebud Cree from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek.
The fire is burning an estimated 149,453 acres.
ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - The Richard Spring Fire southwest of Colstrip has burned 150,000 acres and is 0% contained.
The following areas are under evacuation orders:
Ashland, Lame Deer, North Tongue River Road, Highway 212, Rabbit Town, St. Labre Campus and the Amish Community.
The following area is on pre-evacuation notice: lower Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek.
There are resources available in Crow Agency, Broadus, Colstrip and Busby to help those evacuating the fire.
Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services posted a list of those resources here:
Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said the fire has jumped the Tongue River north of Ashland.
Power outages are also being reported in the area due to the fire.
Joshua Kraft was working on re-finishing a wood floor at St. Labre School on Tuesday, August 10, when he said the power went out.
"The smoke was blowing east all day while we were working and it was only later in the day when the wind shifted and brought the smoke directly into Ashland itself," Kraft said. "There were very few people there if they weren’t in a truck that had to do with firefighting. There was still power in Ashland. The school we were working at, the power went out at about five o'clock and the generators kicked on."
Kraft said he went to Broadus to stay in a motel. The motel was also without power.
"I stopped and checked in," Kraft said. "He goes, 'Hopefully, you've got cash.' I'm like, 'Yep, no trouble.' He goes, 'I hope you don't need power.' I go, 'As long as you've got a bed, I don't care.'"
Tongue River Electric Cooperative said it may be 3-5 days before power can be restored to some areas.
Sheriff Fulton with Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said Tongue River Electric Cooperative has been out in the middle of the fire: fighting the fire and replacing lines and poles.