BILLINGS, Mont. - The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has pulled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a low-income housing program known as Section 8.

"There's a few different reasons as to why," said Trina Swafford, the Director of Section 8 in Billings at HomeFront.

"You had landlords that perhaps hadn't been paid in how long because of a moratorium, and somebody comes in and says they like the house, and offer to sell it, for whatever reason."

We reached out to HUD for a comment on the pulled funds.

"By working together, we can keep these federal dollars in our local economy and help ensure that everyone has access to affordable housing," said Angelo Dalmacio, the Public Affairs Officer for HUD.

"As HomeFront Partners has acknowledged, the key to reducing these offsets is to encourage greater participation in the program by local landlords."

More information on the program can be found at HomeFront.