Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Israel

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was welcomed to Israel Sunday with a guard of honor at the ministry of defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Austin is expected to hold talks with senior Israeli officials later Sunday and Monday.

During Austin's overseas trip, he will also stop in Germany, NATO Headquarters in Belgium, and the United Kingdom.

Austin will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defense relationships, and reinforce the United States' commitment to deterrence and defense, burden sharing, and enduring trans-Atlantic security.