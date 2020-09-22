BILLINGS, Mont. - The second of two non-jury trials over ballot collection restrictions in Montana ended with closing arguments Tuesday.

The plaintiffs in both cases argue the Ballot Interference Prevention Act, or BIPA, creates undue hardships on Native Americans' right to vote.

This law was enacted in 2018 and restricts the number of ballots one person can turn in. As the law is written now, no person can deliver more than six ballots at one time. The law only allows friends, family members, or acquaintances to deliver an absentee ballot for another person to the elections office.

The second of the two cases, heard by District Judge Donald Harris, challenges both BIPA and the deadline for counting ballots on election night. The plaintiffs argue a postmark deadline would increase the number of ballots counted. The plaintiffs also argue ballot collection not only increases voter turnout among Native Americans, but also single moms, the elderly, and students.

The state argues BIPA strengthens the integrity of the elections process and argues the law will not deter enough people to vote for the law to be permanently enjoined.

Verdicts in both cases are expected to come later this week.