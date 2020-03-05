Second public meeting takes place at Billings Public Library over proposed inner belt loop

Thursday night's meeting included a 20-30 minute presentation on the current draft of the corridor study report. Following the presentation, there was an open forum for public input or questions.

According to Sanderson Stewart, the purpose of the meeting was not to consider if the belt loop should be constructed, but instead to evaluate how the construction of the belt loop should be shaped based off of anticipated land development so that the inner belt loop can best serve Billings.

The proposed inner belt loop is a two lane section road, linking Montana Highway 3 at Zimmerman Trail to the Heights neighborhood via Skyway Drive and Wicks Lane.

For up to date information on the proposed inner belt loop, click here.