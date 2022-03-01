BILLINGS, MT. - A second grader in Billings is raising awareness for spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMA, for Rare Disease Day.

Eight-year-old Jayden Heising likes his friends, dinosaurs, books and math. He also has a rare disease, spinal muscular atrophy. Jayden was diagnosed with SMA when he was was 15 months old.

"I thought he was going to start walking and he didn't," Jayden's mother Stephanie Stockfish said.

People with SMA, like Jayden, may have difficulty walking, breathing and swallowing.

Jayden takes medicine everyday and uses a wheelchair. He also needs treatments to keep his lungs clear.

"He has to have breathing treatments," Stockfish said. "He uses a shaker vest, which shakes the stuff out of his chest. He then uses a cough assist, which helps him cough the stuff out because he has a weak cough."

SMA is so rare, it is estimated that only one baby is born a year in Montana with SMA.

"I believe there is one more person in Billings that has SMA and then, Jayden," Stockfish said.

Jayden likes to look at the bright side. He said school is "amazing."

"My favorite thing is the swing," he said. "It's not a regular swing, except it's attached to something and one kid can push you up and back down."

Montana began screening newborns for SMA in 2021. Stockfish said early diagnosis is important.

"He found out when he was 15 months," she said. "And it was too late because he had already lost the muscles."