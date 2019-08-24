Second annual Smash and Dash fundraiser held in Laurel

Today marked the second annual Smash and Dash fundraiser out at FDat Fender Freddy's in Laurel.

The fundraiser is put on by Warrior Wishes Montana and helps to raise money to benefit veterans in need o assistance in various areas of life.

That could include assisting with rent, medical bills, car payments, or even a place to live for these veterans.

The fundraiser consists of a silent auction, barbecue, and a car smash.

The event saw much success it's first time being put on last year, and is expected to see that same results this year.

The impact it has on the veterans in the community is huge coming into the current holiday season.