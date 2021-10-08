SEATTLE, Wash. - Taima the hawk, the Seattle Seahawks real-life mascot, took a detour during Thursday's game when the bird landed on a fan's head.
Meanwhile in Seattle…— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2021
📺: #LARvsSEA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/6IT5mqKnfE
In a video shared by the NFL on Twitter, the Augur Hawk can be seen latching its talons onto the fan's head and hood of the sweatshirt he was wearing.
Neither Taima or the fan seem to be injured in the incident, but you can be sure it was a highlight of Thursday's game.
The Seahawks lost against the Los Angeles Rams, 26-17.