SEATTLE, Wash. - Taima the hawk, the Seattle Seahawks real-life mascot, took a detour during Thursday's game when the bird landed on a fan's head.

In a video shared by the NFL on Twitter, the Augur Hawk can be seen latching its talons onto the fan's head and hood of the sweatshirt he was wearing.

Neither Taima or the fan seem to be injured in the incident, but you can be sure it was a highlight of Thursday's game.

The Seahawks lost against the Los Angeles Rams, 26-17.