BILLINGS, MT—Rimrock Mall is partnering with Family Service for their Season of Serving Campaign to support the most vulnerable in Yellowstone County.

Merchants including Dillard’s, JC Penny, GNC, and others at Rimrock Mall will have donation bins set outside their shops to collect non-perishable food, clothing, and household items.

Ryan Cremer, Development Director of Family Service, said that the campaign helps fight hunger in the local community.

"I like to think that we are conduit between those who are in need and those who give need to our community. We are wildly successful every year. We can serve over 50,000 households in our community alone and 100,000 people statewide,” explained Cremer.

Devin Hartley, Senior General Manager of Rimrock Mall agreed saying that the Season of Serving is about providing community support to organizations like Family Service for helping struggling families and seniors.

"Largely, our centers are more than just a place to shop. They are a community gathering place and so for us to be able to give back to our community and help support the good work that other community organizations do here, you know, that's surely what the Season of Services is about," emphasized Hartley.