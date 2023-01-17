BILLINGS, Mont. - With the current Billings superintendent retiring after this school year, a search is underway for the next superintendent.

"People talk about watershed moments," Billings School Board Chair Scott McCulloch said. "And this is a watershed moment for the district because a superintendent charts a new and different course than what we've had for the last five years."

Right now, Billings Public Schools is looking for feedback on what is most important to parents, students, staff and the community in the next superintendent. You can fill out a survey here. The survey will close January 26.

"I think we've seen the last couple of years how important a superintendent is to the school district in making sure that the kids are first, educated, and secondly, that they're well cared for," McCulloch said. "So, this is a fairly significant hire for the city of Billings and the community at large."

GR Recruiting will handle the nationwide search. They will start accepting applications on February 9. Then, they will present candidates to the Board of Trustees on March 22.

McCulloch said the school board will narrow the list of candidates down and then, give the staff and community a chance to meet them.

"Then, we'll invite folks to interview with us," McCulloch said. "And interview with community and staff members here in Billings. And then, we'll make the decision."

"We'll try to find the person who is the best fit for Billings Public Schools," he added.

A contract will be offered to the final candidate in April. McCulloch said the new superintendent will start July 1. Current Superintendent Greg Upham's last day is June 30.