BILLINGS, Mont. - A search is underway Monday for a teenage boy out of Billings.

Matthew Louis Toth, 14, is described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

A Facebook post from Missing Murdered Indigenous Women USA said Matthew was last contacted Saturday, Aug. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.