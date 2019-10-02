BILLINGS, Mont. -- A community organized search party and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing Laurel woman -- Lori Bray. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office -- Bray was last seen just after 12:30 a.m. on October 2, 2019.

Cathy Culp, Bray's boss, says Bray was last seen leaving work at the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel. This was also confirmed by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. The search party gathered on the intersection of Buffalo Trail and Airport Road where Bray's car was found. After the arrival of Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies around noon -- people began zig-zagging along the highway in search for any leads.

The search party continued thoroughly scanning the area throughout the afternoon and are still working on finding out which lands they are allowed to search on. Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies were posted at the search party meeting point -- at the intersection of Buffalo Trail and Airport Road -- signing people up to join the search party. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has not found any leads at this time.

The investigation into Lori Bray's disappearance is still ongoing. People with any information on Bray's whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.