BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are searching for the suspect of a robbery at Lucky's Grand Casino in Billings.

The robbery happened Thursday morning. Police say the suspect was in his early 20s and wearing all black clothing. He reportedly demanded money and was brandishing a knife.

The suspect ran off on foot, and was seen getting into a white Ford pickup. No one was hurt.

Lt. Mark Cady said the robbery could be related to the early-morning robbery at Cenex since the suspect descriptions are similar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.