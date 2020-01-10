Search for Selena Not Afraid continues into tenth day

16 year-old Selena Not Afraid was last seen New Year's Day at a rest area on I-90 between Billings and Hardin.

As the search moves into day ten, Selena's family members like her Aunt Cheryl Horn, have become concerned especially with the extreme elements that expected to come through eastern Montana in the coming days.

"It's getting colder and that's what's getting scary, not for us, but for the girls, for the two girls that are gone, it's getting colder," says Horn.

The F.B.I. has been working closely with the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and is requesting that anyone who drove along I-90 during the hours that Selena went missing to contact law enforcement immediately.

Selena's family says they are continuing to search the area by where Selena was last seen as the emotional and physical nature of the search is starting to take a toll on family members.

Horn says "her mom can't sleep enclosed, she's sleeping in her car. She won't leave her car, she won't go home, she won't sleep in that RV even because she wants to be able to look and that's the worst thing for a faimly to do."

Horn is appreciative of the overwhelming help and support from the community through social media.

"This is not my job. But it's getting done because of social media, because that's the only people that care."

Selena Not Afraid was last seen at 2 p.m. New Year's Day at an I-90 eastbound rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474.

If have any information about Selena's whereabouts -- you're asked to contact the Big horn County Sheriff's tipline at 406-665-9800.