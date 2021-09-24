MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park officials say after five days of searching for a missing hiker in the area of Shoshone Lake, the search has moved from rescue to recovery efforts.

Officials say crews have swept all trails in the area, searched the entire lake shoreline by boat, and looked over the open water via helicopter, and still have not found 74-year-old Kim Crumbo.

Friday, crews from the National Park Service’s Submerged Research Center will begin using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. Park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park’s interagency helicopter. Recovery efforts will continue for the next several days as conditions warrant.

The search for Crumbo began earlier this week when he and his half-brother, Mark O'Neill, were reported overdue from a backpacking trip over the weekend. On Monday, O'Neill's body was found on the east shore of Shoshone Lake. His cause of death has not yet been released.

YNP says the incident remains under investigation at this time, and no further information is available.

Anyone with information that could help investigators put together a timeline of events, was in the area between Sept 12th-19th, or who saw either O'Neill and Crumbo is asked to contact the Park at at 307-344-2428 or yell_tip@nps.gov if they have not already.

YNP also extends their thanks to those who have asked to help in the search, but continues to ask the public to keep away from the area and search crews as they work.