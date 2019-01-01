Search for missing 3-year-old Canadian boy in Musselshell River continues

The search for a missing 3-year-old Canadian boy who fell into the Musselshell River continued Tuesday night.

Undersheriff Shawn Lesnik said the 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were along the river around 11:30 AM on New Year's Eve.

Lesnik said the children's tracks indicate the boy fell into the river and the girl ran along the river to try and keep eyes on him.

Lesnik said the conditions are difficult to work with. Temperatures with windchill are as low as fifteen degrees below zero.

In some areas, ice on the river is as much as ten inches thick.

The 5-year-old girl was not injured.

"A loss of a child, a 3-year-old child, they are devastated. We're just trying to do the best we can for them to help them with their grieving process and hopefully we can find this child and reunite the family, so they have some closure," said Lesnik.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search including the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, U.S. Dive and Rescue Team, and others.

Lesnik also said they are very grateful for the community's help as well for bring them coffee and food as they search.