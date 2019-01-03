(NBC News) Authorities in Texas continue to search for the man suspected of shooting and killing 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

The girl was shot on the outskirts of Houston Sunday morning while riding with her mother.

Athletes, celebrities and activists have contributed $100,000 to a reward for information leading to an arrest, while Shaqille O'Neal and a Houston police officer have offered to pay for funeral costs.

Jazmine's family is appealing to the gunman to turn himself in.

"Do the right thing," LaPorsha Washington, her mother, said. "I know you're hurting just as much as we're hurting."

Jazmine was in a car with her mom and three sisters early Sunday morning when a man drove up next to them and opened fire. Jazmine was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Her mother was hit in the arm.

"It was that quick, I didn't seen anything but shattered glass and bullets coming towards our car," Washington said.

Investigators are trying to locate a white man believed to be in his 40s. They're also hoping to find a red pick up truck seen near the shooting scene.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

