Authorities are asking the public for any information surrounding 18-month-old Melissa Killsnight. She was last seen November 3rd in Lame Deer, Montana.

She was taken by her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Lynette American Horse, with no current direction of travel.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Northern Cheyenne Law Enforcement at (406) 477-6288 or 911.