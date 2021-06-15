Search continues for man missing in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. - Search operations continued into the third day for missing 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin in Grand Teton National Park.

According to a release from Grand Teton National Park, McLaughlin was last seen by a friend around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, approximately a half mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, hiking to an unknown destination.

Rangers received additional tips about potential sightings of McLaughlin on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake on Tuesday, June 8.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him and are encouraged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Security cameras show that McLaughlin entered the park via the Moose Entrance Station on Tuesday, June 8 at 2:15 p.m. He was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle.

In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. McLaughlin also has a noticeable forearm tattoo on his left arm.

He is described as being six feet tall, with brown, collar-length hair, and brown eyes. McLaughlin also has an Irish accent.

Search efforts on Tuesday, June 15, included over forty park staff conducting ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Five search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved.

The Civil Air Patrol flew a search this morning using Forward Looking Infrared, a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation.

Search operations will continue tomorrow.

If you see McLaughlin or think you have seen him, you are asked to call or text the tip line at (888) 653-0009, go to www.nps.gov/IBS and click on "Submit a Tip," or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

For more information on this incident, you can visit the National Park's website at www.nps.gov.