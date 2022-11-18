BILLINGS, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue promoted a Search and Rescue member, making her the only current female SAR officer in that position.

"I didn't have to fight for it, it was encouraged," said Heather Trapp, a SAR Officer for Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

Trapp has spent eight years as a SAR member before being promoted to an officer last month.

"I was voted on, and it worked out. But I know that I'm lucky. This group of people are really supportive."

36 percent of Search and Rescue members in Red Lodge are female, and as an officer and a parent, Trapp is planning on setting an example.

"If you look around a room and you aren't seeing any women, then that room is lacking," said Trapp.

"If there are women, you're going to be a more well-rounded organization."

Red Lodge Fire Rescue encourages anybody to look into work as a first responder.