PARK CO. Mont. - Crews are looking for an overdue hiker in the Six Mile Creek area.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office said they have been working a Search and Rescue mission through the day Thursday, looking for the hiker.

Ground teams are in the mountains and helicopters are out searching the area.

At this time there is little information on the search, and we will bring you updates as we get them.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.