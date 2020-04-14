SD2 teacher takes on distance learning

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Teachers around the country are practicing distance learning with their students while schools remain closed.

Nicole Bogunovich is a business teacher at Billings West High School and she says the past few weeks have been an unusual time to say the least. Nicole is still working from home while she watches her two boys.

"Once they lay down to take a nap or they're maybe watching TV for a little bit -- that's when I can respond to different emails so my hours are kind of all over the place; it's not my traditional 7:30 to 3:30. I kind of make it work with what I can with my schedule," she says.

Nicole says she uses Google Classroom to send out lessons and assign homework and uses a separate schedule outlining the week ahead.

She says she's been more lenient with her students while everyone finds their balance.

"Yesterday was technically one of our days off, and I spent - while they were taking a nap - probably 3 hours just working on school work trying to get ready for today and just whenever I have time to hop on the computer. I think they hardest thing is trying to balance."