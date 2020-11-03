BILLINGS, Mont. - Tuesday afternoon, School District Two Superintendent Greg Upham went live on Billings Public Schools Facebook page to provide an update on their COVID-19 plan.

Upham started the meeting by pointing out SD2 schools are on their 11th week and 49th day of classes, stating this is a huge accomplishment in and of itself. Upham went on to say the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county are concerning, but right now they have no plans on switching to fully remote learning.

Upham went over revised CDC guidelines for determining a close contact. Initially, the schools worked with the regulation if you are within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 continues minutes, you are considered a close contact. Now, if someone is within 6 feet of an infected person for an accumulation of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period, they are considered a close contact and must be quarantined. Upham said they are implementing the new rule this week, and expect there to be more contact tracing as a result.

The Superintended also gave an update on their teacher and substitute shortages. Upham says they have enough subs to cover when teachers become ill, the issue is getting them to take the jobs. He asked substitutes in the community to please pick up their phones and take the positions if they can.

Upham reiterated several times, SD2 is not planning to move to remote learning, but says this could change.

“Be prepared if we need to go into remote for a classroom, or possibly a school, we haven’t seen that yet. I’m not saying that to be fearful, I’m not saying that to be overly cautious, I just want to be honest and up front. I don’t anticipate it, but it could happen.” Said, Superintendent Greg Upham.

Upham says the district is continuing to communicate with RiverStone Health and work with their recommendations.

The Superintendent says people can visit their website, https://billingsschoolsnews.org/, to find updates on current active COVID-19 cases per school. He also directed viewers to RiverStone Heaths Yellowstone County COVID-19 Dashboard, https://covid.riverstonehealth.org/, where you can stay up to date on how the whole county is doing.

The Superintendent ended the meeting by asking the community to do their part to keep each other safe, and keep our schools open.