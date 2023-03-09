SD2 provides meals to students in need, ahead of Spring Break

BILLINGS, Mont. - School District 2 is providing free meals to students in need of food assistance, ahead of Spring Break, through their BackPack Meals program.

The program feeds over 350 elementary school students weekly, and kids go home knowing they have four meals, and two snacks for the weekend.

The meals are put together with food donations from non-profit organizations like family service, and other donors who financially support the program.

"Normally, they get those meals provided to them at school, but over the long breaks they don't have that. So this is a resource that kind of helps fill the gap," said second grade teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School, Karissa Gordon.

"It's a box of food going home with the kids to help them and their families. I know the impact will be incredible, but I want to see my littles getting handed this box of food that's half as big as they are."

SD2 also operates self-serve food pantries which feed an additional 350 middle and high school students each week. Those pantries will also be sending students in the program home with more food over the break.

More information about program can be found on the BackPack Meals website.