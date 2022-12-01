"We want to make sure we keep clean feeder patterns so elementary A and B feed middle school A and we don't cross over and we try to get as much for people living in the neighborhood to give them a little more flexibility as far as openings are concerned instead of it always being closed and " I can't go to school here and I can't go to school here' and so it just becomes a process, it's an extensive process that we hope to rebalance."

Upham also says the redistricting effort has more to do with functional allocation rather than fiscal.

"If you have overcrowding in your schools, you have staffing issues, you have room issues. In the elementary schools specifically, the gym is the lunchroom and so you just have a lot of people in a lot of different areas. So, we just want to spread that out, so the buildings are utilized better, and people aren't on top of each other, and you have access to classrooms if you move into that area. So that's what we are after."

Redistricting is common for districts and usually happens every five to seven years, but Billings Public Schools hasn't seen one since 2013, after the new middle schools where built, and the process was slowed by Covid-19.

Upham says he wants to make sure all stakeholders and parents have a voice in the redistricting discussions and is encouraging feedback from Billings.