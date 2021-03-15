BILLINGS - Billings Public School's Board of Trustees unanimously passed a motion to raise non-voted levies for next school year. The biggest jump is in the high school projections.

The data shows a projected $1.29 million jump for high schools, with a $700,000 increase to the general fund.

"It's equal to a six dollar and 58 cents increase on a 100-thousand dollar tax assessed home, and 13 dollars and 16 cents on a $200,000 tax assessed home," District Clerk Craig VanNice said.

As opposed to the 4.87 mills increase for high schools, elementary schools only jump up 1.19 mills, or about $260,000.

"It's about a dollar and 60 cent impact on a 100-thousand dollar home, and three dollars and 20 cents on a 200-thousand dollar home," VanNice said.

For high schools, they said the big increases will go toward transportation and adult education. But the district says the mills could actually go down later this year.

"In August, I would expect that the mills and increases we're looking at now, once that property tax assessment comes in, it'll probably be reduced," VanNice said.

You can view the full mill breakdown below.