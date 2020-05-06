BILLINGS, Mont. -- SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced all three SD2 high school graduations will take place at MetraPark on Sunday, May 24th. The news comes days after the school district originally considered cancelling graduations until local health experts came into the mix.

Jim Duncan, President of the Billings Clinic Foundation says only 1200 people will be allowed inside MetraPark at one time. The facility's normal capacity is around 10,000. He says everyone entering the building must go through a temperature check, all students and parents will be seated six feet apart, and the building will be sanitized in between each graduation.

“You’ve probably heard a lot about masks through this whole situation," says Duncan, "and so we’re proud to say that we are going to be able to donate Montana masks – the masks you’ve been hearing about that were initially 3D printed and now injection molded and we’ll have a mask for every graduate and their two guests that come with them to the ceremony.”

The masks come in blue for the Skyview Falcons, orange for the Senior High Broncs, and gold for the Billings West Golden Bears.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton says all relatives coming out of the state will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days prior to their arrival. He also asks, parents holding graduation parties to keep a list of everyone who attends, in case the county will need to perform contact tracing.

Skyview's graduation will start at 9 a.m., followed by Billings Senior at 2 p.m., and end with Billings West at 7 p.m.