Tuesday, Billings Public Schools talked about ways to make a park near two schools safer.

Castle Rock Park is where someone shot and killed a 15-year-old a little more than two weeks ago, but the safety concerns started months ago.

SD2 is talking about putting up lights at the park, after Khoen Parker was shot in the parking lot.

Neighbors who live along the park say there's been issues long before the shooting even happened. Some of them described loud noise at all hours of the night, vandalism, and police activity. On top of that, there are no lights at the park making it even harder to keep safe. SD-2 owns part of the land around the park since Castle Rock Middle School and Sandstone Elementary are nearby. One man says his mother lives in the neighborhood, and she's wanted lights at the park for a while.

"She's been talking to the school board, long before that shooting happened, like three months ago...she knew there was too much traffic over there, she knew there was too many kids, and she's been asking for lights, and trash cans," said neighbor, Kyle McGill.

According to the director of facilities--the problem is, any installation of the lights could take months, because the poles needed for the lights, could take about 15 weeks to be shipped here to Billings. However, the district has also talked with northwestern energy about leasing lighting equipment.

Billings Police told us today--no arrests have been made since the shooting happened here in January.