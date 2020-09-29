A single mom now has to stay home from work to be with her son after he was exposed to COVID-19 at school. She says she wants School District 2 to do more to keep kids safe, but the district says they're doing all they can.

"Its just really hard on us, to try to work and keep the kids healthy when there's 25 kids in a class. "

Single mom Jessie Villarreao has a student at Lewis and Clark Middle School. Monday afternoon she got a call from the school that no parent wants to get.

"They informed me my son had been exposed to COVID-19," Villarreao said.

School District 2 offers online classes in these situations and parents have the option to keep their kids at home to learn, but Jessie says that won't work.

"My son is just at home, they have no room for him on Zoom classes, my son needs special education classes," Villarreao said.

But there's a ripple effect with this scenario. As a single mother, she now has to take two weeks off from work to be with her son at home. She says she'll take a hit from that in her paycheck.

"My kids are under age, so they can't be at home alone. I have to work when they are in school so I can be there at night," Villarreao said.

She wants School District 2 to do more to protect students, but the district says there's not much else they can do.

"I think we've done about all we can do, i know we are holding our breath, we're in week six, and seeing increases in cases," said Superintendent Greg Upham.

We're told all students are required to wear masks in schools, and some class sizes have been cut down. About 2500 kids are also already learning online only.

Superintendent Upham explains the home quarantine policy:

"Regardless of if you have the mask or not, if you are within a proximity of six feet for longer than 15 minutes you are considered a close contact so, therefore, you quarantine for 14 days."

The district claims mask compliance hasn't been an issue.

"I have not heard that we have had to consequence anyone. Our students are so glad to be in school and our staff is too...that I think everyone is doing the best we can," Upham said.