SD2 board unanimously passes mask-wearing requirement

BILLINGS - The Billings Public School Board adopted Policy 1905 on Monday requiring staff, volunteers, visitors and students to wear face masks while on school grounds.

The policy was developed in conjunction with the Montana School Boards Association, and similar policies have been adopted by other AA schools.

"For the sake of clarity and moving forward, I just wanted to make sure that our people -- because that is the number one question that has been asked of me -- is very clear: that our position in SD2 is that we expect masks to be worn at all times on school grounds during school sessions for the simple fact of safety," SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham said.

You can read policy 1905 in full text here.