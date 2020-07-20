SD2 board discusses how to safely reopen schools in the fall

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Public School District is making a plan for what is a major topic across the country right now -- how to safely reopen schools this fall. The SD2 School Board met virtually for nearly four hours discussing how to make a mixture of in-person and remote learning work, so children can start school in just a couple of months.

"We can do this," says SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham, "And what I'm going to challenge us to do is to look through the breakthroughs versus identify the barriers. We have to move forward, and we can move forward in the safest matter possible. Is there risk? Yes. But we have to get our minds in a place that looks for solutions and not the barriers. I challenge all of us to get there."

A link to the meeting in its entirety can be found on the Billings Public School's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/billingsschools/videos/775468316326851/