SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham speaks on sexual assault charges of former 5th grade teacher

BILLINGS, Mont. -- After school was out early in the summer, Superintendent Greg Upham says the Orchard Elementary administration was notified of inappropriate texts between a teacher and an elementary student.

"As soon as I was informed, I initiated an internal investigation into the issue. The individual was placed on leave at that moment and then information that we gained from the investigation was referred immediately to the Billings Police Department and Child Protective Services," says Upham.

This individual, former 5th grade teacher Brent Skelton, is charged with two counts of knowingly subjecting another person to sexual contact without consent with two of his students. Both students are under the age of fourteen and are not old enough to give consent under Montana Law.

"It's obviously concerning for all, and we want to make sure that we do everything to protect our students and the safety of individuals... yeah, it's concerning," continues Upham.

Now, Superintendent Upham says administration is focusing on how to recover.

"See something, say something, all components of safety... We work with our school resource officers, our school counselors, so we are perpetuating and doing our best to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible at all times."

Upham says he cannot go into any detail about the specific allegations.

This is a developing story.