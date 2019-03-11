SD2's awareness of MSU roof collapses

KULR (Billings) - We saw it in Bozeman, two roofs collapsing over the span of one week at Montana State University. That poses a question throughout all of the treasure state. Is the structural integrity of building's of education a point of concern?

"You just gotta keep watch on your building's and make sure they're not acting a little out of the ordinary and then you gotta check out why," says Executive Director of Facilities for School District 2, Scott Reiter.

He added,

"After the roof in Bozeman fell we called our envelope specialist and talked to a structural engineer and they've informed us that we haven't exceeded our structural capacity for the buildings that we have here".

For Billings Public Schools, Reiter told KULR-8 the limit is 30 pounds of snow per inch on a roof. When asked how that is monitored, Reiter said the specialists are able to tell.

"They know what snow weighs and what the capacities are, and you always look for deflection in the building. If you start seeing some ceiling tiles move or you see some cracking in the walls or anything like that, then you have to go up and see whats going on," says Reiter.

Reiter also said SD2 has had crews up on the schools unplugging sewer vents that have been clogged with snow and ice. While doing so, they also looked all around the roofs to see if there was anything out of the ordinary that needed to be brought to attention.