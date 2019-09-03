SCRaP lobbies for relocation to MetraPark

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A local non-profit -- "Share, Create, Reuse, and Promote" or SCRaP -- is fighting to keep their space at MetraPark. On September 3, 2019, people in support of SCRaP took their fight before the Yellowstone County Commission.

Landlord issues and trouble with the Billings Planning Department has forced SCRaP to change locations multiple times. The group is hopeful commissioners will hear their call as they target MetraPark's Sandstone Plaza as their permanent home.

"All were asking is for an opportunity to make it year-round," says David McCauley from SCRaP.

"But you ask us what makes us different from the other vendors? We're not a vendor," says Tammy Zemliska from SCRaP, "We're not selling anything, we are providing hopes and dreams for kids. We're giving them a chance to use their creativity to enhance their education."

SCRaP's mission is to provide affordable art and art education to all. The group has appeared at MontanaFair for several years now, but it is up to the county and MetraPark administrators to determine how the space is used and by whom.

We did reach out to MetraPark administrators about the issue. They are declining to comment on the issue at this time.