Scouts from all over the state gather for Merit Badge University

After camping out at MSU Billings on Friday night, Scouts BSA hit the classrooms on Saturday for Merit Badge University.

Almost 400 Scouts, from all over the state came together at MSUB for a full day of learning and fun with friends.

Opening ceremony started bright and early at 8 AM to kick off a full day of hands on learning for the Scouts. 30 Merit Badges were offered, and most scouts signed up for two classes to receive a couple new badges.

Scouts at the event said the day is a fun chance to learn new things with friends.

"Mostly because I have a lot of friends in my troop and I get to hangout with them a lot and I just it's interesting to me to see the different merit badges and things like that," said Scout Hunter Gregor.

Scout Matthew Needham said, "There's so many people that participate in scouting throughout the year and the fact that experiences can be so different yet still teach the same things like values and morals and leadership, it's really cool I like it a lot and I'm glad I'm in scouts."

Some of the classes offered included citizenship in the world, crime prevention, and search and rescue-led by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department.

Courses like welding, aviation, and truck transportation were also offered off-site. It was a great chance for the young men to learn professionals in many different fields.

And in case you were wondering, there were no girls with Scouts BSA at this year's Merit Badge University after the recent announcement girls are now allowed in Scouts BSA.

However, many of the instructors were women and a member of Scouts BSA said he expects a lot of girls to come to the event next year.