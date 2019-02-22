Scouts camp out at MSUB

BILLINGS, Mt. - How would you like to camp out in the cold? That is exactly what 92 youth and leaders with scouts BSA are doing at MSU Billings Monday night.

Chris Robertson said almost 400 boys from scout troops from all across the state are gathering for merit badge classes at MSUB. Robertson says with opening ceremonies starting at 8 am, it's easier for a lot of the boys to just stay the night.

Campus security will do patrols throughout the night. Boys will also have a chance to earn a badge called "the hundred degrees of frost." The boys earn points for activities in temperatures below 32 degrees. Robertson also says the boys have fun camping out and never complain.

"It's part of being a boy scout, I remember doing it. And it surprisingly is warmer than what you would really think, I mean you pitch a tent and pile a bunch of snow around the bottom of it, it gets pretty cozy in there. So I like it, it's fun," says Robertson.