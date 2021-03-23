Does a tribal officer have the authority to detain a non-Indian on tribal land?

That's the question justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are set to answer after hearing the case of the USA versus Joshua Cooley Tuesday.

"This case is resolved by the fundamental propositions that Indian tribes do not possess sovereign authority of non-Indians," Eric Henkel, Attorney for Joshua Cooley, said.

Cooley was arrested in 2016 by Indian Safety Officer James Saylor, after several guns and 356 grams of meth were found in his car during a traffic stop on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Lower courts granted a motion to suppress evidence collected at the scene, stating Officer Saylor did not have probable cause to search the vehicle or the authority to detain a non-Indian.

"It would require an uncertain, on-the-spot determination of someone's tribal status or Indian status, which is often impossible to do," US Attorney Eric Feigin said.

Justice Alito pointed out to the defense the difficulty of attaining someone's Indian status, especially if they are unwilling to cooperate.

"It turns our he is not an Indian tribe member... I mean people look… you can't just look at them and see if they are Indians or not… people look different," Justice Alito said.

Attorney Henkel argued back, saying if an Indian officer does detain a criminal, they are doing so in a complimentary role and must contact state or federal law enforcement to make the arrest.

"Mr. Cooley does not challenge tribal sovereignty, he simply asks the boundaries of tribal sovereignty be respected as this court has previously defined them," Henkel said.

US Representative Eric Feigin used hypothetical scenarios to justify the arrest of Cooley.

"He simply sees a bloody knife on the passenger seat and he knows a woman on the reservation has recently been brutally murdered by knife. He has to have the authority to detain," Feigin argued.

We will continue to follow the case and keep you updated.