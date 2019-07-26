Scooter towing company trying to get rid of electric scooters in cities

Electric scooters from companies like Lime and Uber have been gaining popularity across the country, but not without growing pains.

There has been a growing concern about the scooters blocking sidewalks and littering private property.

Touted as a cheap and green alternative to cars, some say they pose a safety hazard and litter walkways.

In San Diego, California, there's an effort to put the brakes on the scooter craze.

Dockless devices have been spreading across the US as a convenient transportation alternative, but others say they're unsafe and an eyesore.

Dan Borelli and John Heinkel agree so they started "Scoot Scoop," a scooter towing company in San Diego.

The scooter companies must pay 50 dollars, plus 2 dollars a day in storage fees, to get their devices back.

Some brands are playing along, but Bird and Lime are fighting back. They are both filing lawsuits in March.

A Bird spokesperson says "Scoot Scoop is unlawfully impounding micro-mobility devices and demanding a ransom for their return. We are seeking an immediate end to their scheme..."

Scoot Scoop says if they win their legal battle, they plan on expanding.

In the meantime, their lot in San Diego, and the bill for scooter companies, keeps growing.