BILLINGS, Mont. -- SCL medical group, now Intermountain healthcare is breaking ground for a new facility on the billings west-end.

Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and Intermountain Healthcare says, The new 24 thousand square foot space is needed because of the city’s rapid growth, especially in the west-end area.

She says, the two-story clinic will offer much needed services to the community

“We’ll provide primary care service – As well as walk-ins – when I mention walking, I mean those things that are on a more urgent basis where people don’t have the time to make an appointment – and then we will also have those services that are complimentary to primary care – things like outpatient pharmacy services – lab services and eventually imaging services as well.

She says, they will see about 16-hundred patients a week with nearly 16 physicians to provide care.