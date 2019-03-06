Lockwood, Mont. (March 6, 2019) – The SCL Health Medical Group Lockwood Clinic/Ronald McDonald Care Mobile has been serving the community of Lockwood since October 2018. Located in the parking lot of the Lockwood Schools campus, the clinic has provided walk-in primary care services to patients of all ages in the community.

Due to the expedited construction schedule of Lockwood’s new high school, the clinic will be removed from its location on the Lockwood Schools campus. The last day of service will be March 7. Clinic services will be suspended for two to three months while a new, permanent location for the clinic is under construction.

Tim Pellandini, Executive Director of Primary Care for SCL Health Medical Group in Billings, shared, “We are committed to relocating the Lockwood Clinic / Ronald McDonald Care Mobile as quickly and efficiently as possible, so that we can continue providing primary care services in the Lockwood community. We appreciate our partnership with Lockwood Schools and we join the community in celebration of the construction of the new high school.”

All other SCL Health Medical Group primary care and walk-in clinics in Billings will be open during this time. Visit www.sclhealth.org/locations/medical-group-montana/about/ for a full list of clinics and locations in your area.