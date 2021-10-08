HELENA, Mont. - SCL Health Montana was awarded the 2021 Excellence in Behavioral Health Service Award by the Montana Hospital Association.

The award was given in recognition for SCL Health's collaboration and innovation to expand access to behavioral healthcare across Montana.

“We’re proud to recognize SCL Health Montana for demonstrating leadership and vision toward improving behavioral health outcomes in their community,” Rich Rasmussen, the Montana Hospital Association CEO, said. “As Montana looks for ways to address substance use disorder, suicide and other behavioral health challenges facing our state, we can look to leaders like SCL Health Montana for proven strategies to reduce the toll of these conditions and return our neighbors to healthier, more productive lives.”

“We are honored to be recognized with this award,” Executive Director of SCL Health Medical Group Montana Tim Pellandini said. “This award reaffirms the hard work and dedication of our care teams to improve services and treatment options for behavioral healthcare throughout Montana and Northern Wyoming. The need is great in our region, and we remain steadfast to our commitment to improve access and establish partnerships that will improve the health of all those we serve.”

St. Vincent Healthcare opened a Behavioral Health Specialty Clinic in 2016, helping individuals address mental health and substance use disorders in a low-cost, low-stigma setting.

Since 2016, SCL Health Montana has:

Piloted a nurse-led behavioral health program that created eight new integrate health primary care clinics

Partnered with the Montana Healthcare Foundation, the National Council for Behavioral Health, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers in Montana

Innovated the use of telepsychiatry in outpatient and emergency departments, helping to reduce costs and overcome provider shortages

Collaborated with one Health, Rimrock Foundation and other rural and critical access hospitals in Eastern Montana

SCL Health Montana consists of three hospitals: St. James Healthcare, St. Vincent Healthcare and Holy Rosary Healthcare, and more than 50 SCL Health Medical Group clinics across the region.