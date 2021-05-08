BILLINGS, Mont. - Local families and community members joined the SCL Health Medical Group in the Heights Saturday afternoon for a ceremonial ribbon cutting of their new walk in clinic.

Vice President of Operations for SCL Health Medical Group in Montana, Tom Moser, says as the Magic City grows, especially in the Heights, residents are in need for health care options that are convenient and affordable.

Instead of setting up appointments and driving across town to a primary clinic, residents can get similar levels of treatment just by walking into any of their three SCL Health clinics.

"For many people, especially parents with children, on the weekends or before work or after work, walk in offers a great alternative and we saw a definite area of need in the Heights area," says Moser.

Those choosing the walk in clinic can expect many of the same services you would get at a primary clinic, like treating breaks, sprains, and a variety of illnesses.

Moser says having the open house and ribbon cutting on a Saturday reminds people they are open 7 days a week.

“We’re just excited that it offers access to health care services that are closer to home for our patients.”

The new walk in clinic at 32 Wicks Lane in the Heights is now open every day, weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are two other SCL Health walk in clinics in Billings, one located on North 27th street and the other on Broadwater Avenue.